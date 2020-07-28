Search: All Reviews Price Search Forum DVD Reviews HD DVD Reviews Blu-ray Reviews Adult DVD Reviews Theatrical Reviews Video Game Reviews Theatrical Reviews DVD Talk For: Reviews » Blu-ray Reviews » Thir13en Ghosts (Blu-ray) Thir13en Ghosts (Blu-ray) Shout Factory // R // July 28, 2020 // Region A List Price: $29.99 [Buy now and save at Amazon Review by Adam Tyner | posted July 22, 2020 | E-mail the Author C O N T E N T V I D E O A U D I O E X T R A S R E P L A Y A D V I C E Rent It E - M A I L this review to a friend P R I N T Printer Friendly Whew! Now that Uncle Cyrus (F. Murray Abraham) is dead, everything's starting to look up. Don't take that the wrong way, though. There's nothing the least bit heartless or mercenary about Cyrus' nephew Arthur (Tony Shalhoub), who barely even knew the guy, and his kids Kathy (Shannon Elizabeth) and Bobby (Alec Roberts) didn't even know they had an uncle. But still, the family's suffered all sorts of loss in recent years. Their old house went up in flames, taking their mother/wife Jean (Kathryn Anderson) with it. Now flat broke and mired in debt, the surviving members of the Kriticos family are barely scraping by in a cramped, dingy apartment. They're so overjoyed at the prospect of high-tailing it out of Dodge that they're not the least bit bothered that what they've inherited is a colossal glass house smack dab in the middle of nowhere. There's zero privacy, and I don't even wanna guess what the bathroom situation is like. Sleeping in on sunny summer mornings isn't all that much of an option. There's all sorts of eerie Latin writing on every wall and floor. Oh! And then there are the tenants downstairs that the late Cyrus' sleazy lawyer (JR Bourne) never quite got around to mentioning: [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] You know, I'm starting to think that Uncle Cyrus wasn't bequeathing his life work to his nephew out of the goodness of his heart but that this is instead the next phase of some unspeakably nefarious scheme...! [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] On paper, anyway, I ought to love the hell out of Thir13en Ghosts. I caught Dark Castle's previous production, House on Haunted Hill, six times theatrically – a record I haven't come close to rivaling a couple decades on. The broad strokes of their sophomore outing are pretty much the same too. A broke group of folks are enticed by an eccentric millionaire to visit an unusual, hopelessly remote, sprawling estate that turns out to be haunted. There's a similar lockdown sequence, with heavy metal shutters slamming down over every conceivable exit. Not everyone trapped inside is who they make themselves out to be. Matthew Lillard takes on the Pritchett role this time around – the guy who knows more about the house's most sordid details than he wishes he did, guiding the other 'guests' as best he can even though he just wants to grab his money and get the hell outta there. Hey, if this whole thing worked once...! [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] Thir13en Ghosts benefits further from jaw-dropping production design. The house is an astonishing sight to behold, as virtually every surface is thick glass covered in immediately unnerving script. There's just about always something gorgeous to gawk at in the frame, whether it's Cyrus' seemingly endless collection of artifacts or the concentric metallic circles at the heart of his creation. Thir13en Ghosts doesn't settle for a series of non-descript spooks; even if we learn little about them in the film proper, an enormous amount of thought and creativity has clearly been invested in making every last one of them distinctive and memorable. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] And the cast...! You don't need me to sing the praises of Tony Shalhoub and F. Murray Abraham, but I'd be happy to if you want. Matthew Lillard's manic energy makes for a terrific comic relief-slash-expositive tour guide in ghost whisperer Dennis Rafkin. I can't get enough of Alec Roberts' demented glee as a wittle kid with kinda morbid interests. Shannon Elizabeth does a marvelous job selling that wide-eyed excitement and blissful unawareness of what's soon to come. And while I neglected to mention People for the Ethical Treatment of Apparitions' Kalina Oretzia in the plot synopsis above – and no, that's not the actual name of the group she represents – it's always a good thing when the supporting cast includes the likes of Army of Darkness' Embeth Davidtz. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] The tragedy of Thir13en Ghosts is that there are all these individually extraordinary elements and the making of something that oughtta be an instant Halloween classic, and none of it really comes together. I mean, it's little wonder that House on Haunted Hill opened with an extended jaunt on the Incredible Hulk Coaster because what followed pretty much was a rollercoaster ride. Alas, there's not really any of that same sense of fun or spookhouse thrills this time around. We as the audience know on some level that no one in the family is going to suffer some nightmarishly grisly fate, and...well, that's the bulk of the living, breathing cast. There aren't a bunch of disposable red shirts to knock off every ten minutes. Too few of the ghosts are given standout, showcase moments. As much as I like the actors behind 'em, I don't really feel any emotional investment in the Kriticos clan or their plight. Besides, can you really be that broke if you have a friggin' live-in, full-time nanny? Rah Digga's Maggie feels awkwardly stapled on to infuse a little more color into the cast, muttering one audience-pandering swing and a miss one-liner after another. And at no point is there any danger of giving a shit about the plot, which the movie itself doesn't, really. Even with as much as I'm awestruck by the design of this glass house, Thir13en Ghosts never really offers a meaningful sense of the size or scale of the place. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] I get that Thir13en Ghosts has a rabid fanbase, and pretty much everyone I follow on Horror Twitter is losing their minds with excitement over Scream Factory's long-awaited special edition. And I guess I have warmed to it at least a bit over the years, with my active distaste for the flick mellowing to more of an indifferent shrug. But unless you already know and love Thir13en Ghosts, I wouldn't really recommend shelling out $25-$30 for this collector's edition sight-unseen. Rent It / Stream It first. Video I've gotten so used to seeing "NEW 2K Scan of Original Film Elements" and "NEW 4K Film Scan from the Original Negative" in Scream Factory's announcements anymore that I completely overlooked that they didn't boast the same about Thir13en Ghosts. And, well, that tracks, 'cause this is pretty unmistakably not a new scan. The 1.85:1 image is disappointingly soft and flat. Its colors don't pack a meaningfully more substantial wallop than the nearly twenty year old DVD. Grain is chunky and indistinct. There's not a whole lot in the way of fine detail. I mean, it's a noticeable refinement compared to that DVD from way back in 2002: DVD (2001) Blu-ray (2020) [click on any of these thumbnails to enlarge] ...but, despite being crisper and more detailed by comparison, this disc still very much looks like a relic from another era. Thir13en Ghosts was finished on film rather than doing the whole digital intermediate thing, so there's nothing standing in the way of a fresh scan aside from Warner's willingness to do it. And I assume that's the roadblock, and that the decision to shrug off a remaster was out of Scream Factory's hands. To be fair, they've done the best they could with the materials provided; Scream Factory has just about maxed out the capacity of this BD-50 disc, with the AVC encode of the film itself spanning both layers. At least I'm not left with any concerns about compression artifacts or the like. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] Don't get me wrong; I'm not frothing at the mouth over here about what a dire, indefensibly dreadful presentation this is. Despite being sourced from what certainly appears to be a nearly twenty year old master, Thir13en Ghosts still looks okay in high-def. There are some discs where a lackluster presentation actively gets in the way of the experience, and that's not at all the case here. But it is disappointing, especially when Thir13en Ghosts packs the same price tag as the newly-remastered likes of House on Haunted Hill. Watchable, sure, but I was hoping for a lot more than that. Audio Thir13en Ghosts piles on a pair of 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks – the first in 5.1 and the other in straightahead stereo. And just about from word one, the lossless, six-channel audio is every bit as aggressive as you'd hope to hear. Bass hits like a sledgehammer, and not just...y'know, when there's a literal sledgehammer being flung around. Imaging is exceptional, with an extremely strong sense of separation across channels. And I can't get over how immersive the sound design is, between haunting moans, the panels of the house slamming themselves shut and relentlessly shifting around, the violently whirring gears at the heart of Basileus' Machine, and the staggering amount of havoc wrought by the undead. From the stacks of wrecked cars tumbling over throughout the opening sequence to the destruction that defines Thir13en Ghosts' final moments, this is so often a world-class soundtrack and undoubtedly a disc I'd reach for to show off my home theater rig. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] And yet despite that glorious everything-louder-than-everything-else bombast, a few critical elements don't shine nearly as brightly. Sound effects are prioritized over John Frizzell's score, and there are some frenzied sequences where I'd expect the music to snarl and thunder, only...no, not so much. The score itself is fantastic but at times too diminished in the mix to wield the impact I was hoping to hear. Readily discerned though the dialogue is, it still sounds rather meek to my ears. It's better balanced on the stereo mix, but in 5.1, dialogue is dialed down a good bit more than I would've expected, and there's something kinda thin and tinny about it besides. Here's one example of what a dialogue-heavy sequence sounds like, downmixed to stereo: Your browser does not support the audio element. There's also a flicker of distortion to Bobby's "you guys, I'm gonna tell Dad!" right at the forty minute mark on both soundtracks, although I didn't spot anything else like that. But anyway, it's a bit frustrating the audio gets so much right, and yet it doesn't quite stick the landing with dialogue and, at least at times, with the score. Also along for the ride are two commentaries and a set of optional English (SDH) subs. Extras Aside from the text-based extras and the music video for Tricky's "Excess", all of the special features from the nearly twenty year old DVD have been carried over, along with quite a few newly-produced and never-before-seen bells and whistles. Still no deleted scenes, though, alas. Audio Commentaries: Thir13en Ghosts' new commentary with director Steve Beck was recorded during the current pandemic, so it's not the most traditional track. It's not a screen-specific commentary so much as a feature-length interview with Justin Beahm, and the nature of the recording – conducted over Skype or the like – leaves Beck's end sounding rough around the edges.



Beahm is a gifted interviewer and asks plenty of terrific questions, among them Beck's role in building up ILM's art department, how the director first got into the VFX industry, and his other film – also for Dark Castle, and also coming soon to Blu-ray courtesy of Scream Factory – Ghost Ship. To rattle off just a few of the many other highlights, Beck discusses building what's essentially a skyscaper of glass and steel inside a soundstage, the casting process not being perhaps what most would expect, their VFX budget going down the tubes when Manex went out of business in the middle of production, that prequels were at one point considered for some of the film's ghosts, the struggle to get Matthew Lillard to speak some days, F. Murray Abraham looping his dialogue with his pants down, and Rah Digga accidentally blasting Abraham in the eye with some shrapnel from a flare. In the running as my favorite of the disc's many extras.



The second commentary is a holdover from the 2002 DVD, with Beck joined by production designer Sean Hargreaves and special makeup effects artist Howard Berger. This archival track sounds as if it's been pieced together from several recording sessions, which admittedly isn't my preferred approach. This was also the last of the disc's extras that I reviewed, and by that point of such a hefty special edition, I felt as if I'd heard pretty much all these stories already. There is some new stuff in here – Matthew Lillard's character perhaps originally having been written with an actor of color in mind, visual flourishes on the ghosts that you might not have noticed the first time around, several significant differences between early drafts and the shooting script, a bit more details on the discarded ending, and a far more graphic head-squashing that was shot but went unused – but you'll have to trudge through a lot of familiar territory to get there. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] Haunted in Canada (10 min.; HD ) : The first of the disc's five new interviews is this exceptionally charming conversation with Shannon Elizabeth. On the docket here are her not-altogether-successful attempts at bonding with Joel Silver over Xanadu, rewriting parts of the screenplay with Tony Shaloub on flights to and from Vancouver, some chaotic crashes with a Steadicam during the frenzied Jackal assault, how wonderfully surreal it was to just hang out with the ghosts in full makeup between shots, and, despite her longtime love of horror, the terror routinely following Elizabeth to her apartment after filming would wrap for the night.

The second half is twentysomeodd minutes of fly-on-the-wall behind the scenes footage, documenting many of Thir13en Ghosts' key setpieces as well as its visual effects, makeup effects, and even conceptual art. Its cameras also walk through the glass house set and show off the attention to detail in the film's production design.

