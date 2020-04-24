Bush - Live In Tampa (Blu-ray)

So apparently Bush, the British sort of metal band, are still performing and just passed the quarter century anniversary of their multiplatinum debut record. I don 't know if many of the words in that last sentence are of value to you, but I find it fascinating that I do not find value in them, and they are words I am stupefied by. I 'm not sure if it 's the Bush being successful part or the 25 years since part, but I guess they sure appeal to a demo.

They hit the stage as I was just leaving the Army I think, so I can understand why a lot of people liked them, despite my disagreeing with them on it; look if you are in the Army and looking for metal, you can find better places to look OK. But I respect the hustle of a guy (frontman Gavin Rossdale) to meet his wife in No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani and has appeared in a couple movies and done the music for them to boot. And the band broke up, reunited and is now playing in front of audiences, as they did for Tampa Florida in a filmed concert. The setlist is:

Machinehead

The Chemicals Between Us

This is War

Everything Zen

The Sound of Winter

Body

Swallowed

The Disease of Dancing Cats

Bullet Holes

Little Things

Glycerine

Comedown

The show itself is OK, I mean at least as far as a show from Bush can be I guess? There is a smokey rasp from Rossdale 's voice that remains after so many years of playing is impressive, and makes it sound a little out of body in front of the music.

The music past Rossdale 's voice is OK I guess? I have always found that it sort of enhances the weight of Rossdale 's vocals, that it is a perfectly measured power and emotion to help support it. The music does not overpower him, it is just balanced, but when you get into the songs of Bush, while there are some good ones (really!), I think there are more misses than hits, or at least songs that make you go, ‘eh, ' and move along.

Lots of us in this day and age want a job that we can come back to and keep doing for a while, right? And Bush is doing it well as they cross into their fourth decade(!) of doing so, so bully to them for it. Their singer still sounds damn good (and I can see what he has been with the ladies as he has), and they have 3 or 4 songs that do sound good for a guy who has been marinated by death metal through the years. It 's good work if you can get it, and Bush continues to do so.

MPEG-2 for the 1.78:1 presentation of this, which looks fine, if not pretty good? The interviews look great and the footage that they play on the screen behind the band looks fine. But there is image noise inherent in this as there is with similar genre 'd discs. Colors look decent and flesh tones natural, and the black levels do have moments of crushing but look like a concert experience would. If and when we go back to those things I guess.

Your choice of Dolby Digital 5.1 and 2.0 surround tracks, either is fine. I am not as much of a concert/performance aficionado as others, but I think the act of not including an LPCM or lossless option is lazy. But I guess it 's good they cover their bases on the sound option, even as there is little point to having a Blu-ray performance here if you do not take advantage of the technology.

Rossdale 's between songs anecdotes are included here unedited and go for about ten minutes. There is also a slideshow for this, as well as the trailer, to go with the standard definition DVD and CD.

I am not sure where Bush stands in the pantheon of rock music, but if you are putting out a concert release for home video in your 50s, then you have to be doing SOMETHING right. Technically it looks OK but the lack of a proper Blu-ray soundtrack is disappointing, and the extras could have been pumped up a little more. As it is if you like Bush, you should consider this. If not, then move along.