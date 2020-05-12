Search: All Reviews Price Search Forum DVD Reviews HD DVD Reviews Blu-ray Reviews Adult DVD Reviews Theatrical Reviews Video Game Reviews Theatrical Reviews DVD Talk For: Reviews » Blu-ray Reviews » An Ideal Place to Kill (Blu-ray) An Ideal Place to Kill (Blu-ray) Mondo Macabro // Unrated // May 12, 2020 // Region Free List Price: $29.95 [Buy now and save at Amazon Review by Adam Tyner | posted June 6, 2020 | E-mail the Author C O N T E N T V I D E O A U D I O E X T R A S R E P L A Y A D V I C E Highly Recommended E - M A I L this review to a friend P R I N T Printer Friendly Brace yourself, Italy! An end to your sexual repression is on its way. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] But, y'know, revolutions don't come cheap. Lodging, petrol, sandwiches: the costs quickly pile up. But Dick (Ray Lovelock) and Ingrid (Ornella Muti) have figured out a way to finance their travels across Europe and continue spreading their message of sexual liberation. Porn! At least circa 1970, it was a mighty challenge to get your hands on the stuff in a Catholic-majority country like Italy, but their yellow roadster is packed to the gills with smut. They buy it cheap, sell it at a huge markup, and live high on the hog. And when the lira runs dry...? Snap some dirty photos of Ingrid and start it all over again. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] The two of 'em are having a blast. Hell, even when they're flat broke and the authorities demand that they hightail it outta Italy, their smiles never fade. And perhaps they've stumbled onto some sort of sanctuary. Their car runs out of gas just outside the palatial estate of Barbara Slater (Irene Papas), the wife of some American military bigwig. They don't exactly hit it off at first. Barbara is already in some sort of panic on the phone, pretending not to hear the happy young couple as they ring the doorbell incessantly. They siphon gas from a fancy car in the garage, she accuses Dick and Ingrid of casing the joint, yadda yadda. But before you know it, they're soon the best of friends and indulging in all sorts of Bacchanaliac excess. Booze! Youth! Lust! [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] The only thing is that...well, that would be telling. Though An Ideal Place to Kill is often classified as a giallo, it doesn't embrace the trappings so often associated with that style. No one would mistake this for a body count movie. There is no masked killer in black leather gloves. And while the film does deliver a murder mystery of sorts, it's hardly in the way you might suspect. I'm being deliberately vague because An Ideal Place to Kill has no interest in showing its hands quickly, and I'd be doing it a disservice if I were to prematurely flip its cards over instead. We largely see the movie through Dick and Ingrid's unjaded, idyllic eyes. Rather than some opening stalk-and-slash let us know what they're in for, co-writer/director Umberto Lenzi prefers instead to leave us nearly as unaware of what's to come as they are. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] It's an approach that proves to be wildly effective. I feel as if I genuinely get to know the two of them in a way I almost never do in most gialli. Because they're not being batted around by the machinations of the plot for so much of the film, Dick and Ingrid are able to come across more as people. Their palpable chemistry together, that carefree joie de vivre, and their generally harmless hustle: I mean, I like these kids. I could've cheerfully watched a whole movie with the two of them doing nothing but goofing around with balloons or setting birds loose in ritzy restaurants. I'm able to give a shit about them in a way I can't about some international artist/journalist/musician who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and those sorts of stakes ensure that An Ideal Place to Kill's most intense sequences are all the more suspenseful for it. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] The core mystery is itself a mystery. We know something isn't right, but it's quite some time before it becomes clear what that is and what role each of these three characters are meant to play in it. In the meantime, there are fast friendships, mistrust, manipulation, and...well, sex. The sexual tension that Dick and Ingrid awaken within Barbara is incendiary – agonizing to watch in the best possible way. The uncertainty of what's to come next, the ever-shifting dynamics in power, an onslaught of twists that are wholly earned rather than the usual giallo "bet you didn't see that coming!" fodder: An Ideal Place to Kill is a hell of a thriller. And, yes, there are gleaming blades. There is a body count to reckon with. There are, of course, standout setpieces – most memorably a frantic life-or-death battle in an aviary. [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] An Ideal Place to Kill has long been dismissed for being slow-moving or boring, but I could not disagree more. As devoted a fan of the style as I am and to whatever extent this label even applies, I'd rank it well above much of the gialli I've reviewed for this site. And even though Lenzi himself was deeply critical of the film, I sincerely find it to be a masterfully crafted thriller. Infectiously fun, unnervingly suspenseful, seductive as hell, benefitting immeasurably from the stylish eyes of Lenzi and cinematographer Alfio Contini, and boasting a catchy monothematic score that I desperately wish would get a release of its own, An Ideal Place to Kill is far and away among my favorite discoveries of the year, and Mondo Macabro has lavished it with a terrific Blu-ray release to match. Very Highly Recommended. Video Newly-remastered in 2K, An Ideal Place to Kill looks ridiculously gorgeous on Blu-ray. From the saffron yellow of the kids' roadster to the deep reds that pervade so much of the wardrobe, its colors pack a wallop without looking the least bit overcooked. Even with as fine-grained as the Techniscope image is, its filmic texture is ably shouldered by this AVC encode. The lack of artifacting is all the more impressive given its modest bitrate. Beyond being so crisp and richly detailed, the presentation is pretty much immaculate as well. There are the usual stray hairs in the gate that've always been there, sure, but no speckling, scratches, or assorted wear threaten to creep in. There are a handful of spots that rear their head just before the halfway point – in the screenshot below, between the statue's legs as well as the bottom-right of the door – but that's so brief and unintrusive that it's not the least bit cause for concern: [click on the thumbnail to enlarge] So, yeah: I'm in every way thrilled with what Mondo Macabro has delivered here on this BD-25 disc. Audio An Ideal Place to Kill serves up a pair of 16-bit DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks, each in two-channel mono. As was invariably the case at the time, most everything you're hearing was recorded in post-production regardless, so whether you opt for English or Italian is strictly a matter of preference. For what it's worth, director Umberto Lenzi notes in his interview elsewhere on this disc that Ray Lovelock and Ornella Muti were speaking their lines in English on the set, not that you ever get to hear it. I personally opted for the Italian audio, but the portions of the English soundtrack I sampled sound terrific, with vocal performances well above par. Bear in mind that with this lengthier cut of the film, there are some scenes that were never dubbed into English, so there'll be smatterings of Italian dialogue no matter what. These moments are, of course, subtitled. It's also very much worth noting that the subtitles accompanying the Italian track have been properly translated rather than settling for dubtitles. If you're curious how the two tracks stack up, I've recorded a couple of comparisons: Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. English Italian The lossless audio easily hits the marks I'd hoped to hear. "How Can You Live Your Life?", which recurs in various forms throughout the film, is such an earworm – to the point that even the bit of strain over the opening titles doesn't prove the least bit troublesome. Whatever background noise may be present doesn't get in the way, nor was I distracted by pops, clicks, dropouts, or whatever else. Dialogue in each language is intelligible and clean enough. And the low-end is respectable, from the gutteral growl of Agostino's souped-up bike to the upright bass throughout a frenzied struggle over a knife. I'm not left with much of anything to grouse or groan about here. Well done. Extras Porn Smuggler (24 min.; HD ) : Easily the centerpiece of An Ideal Place to Kill's extras is this lengthy interview with the since-departed Umberto Lenzi. He begins by discussing how producers severely compromised his original vision for the film, which was intended to be an Easy Rider-esque journey of a couple of kids smuggling drugs into Italy from Denmark. Lenzi has much to say about casting, such as the extensive use of body doubles, deliberately shying away from Carroll Baker as the lead, and the start of a long working relationship with Ray Lovelock. Among numerous other highlights are the long list of shooting locations, filming the aviary assault in the villa of a very pregnant Sophia Loren, and the unreliable narrator sequence he rightly remained proud of many decades later.

